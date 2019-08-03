Editor's note: The following is 10th in a series of stories previewing the upcoming school year at each public and private school in Athens and Limestone County.
School name: West Limestone High School
Principal: Russ Cleveland
Amount of time as principal: Entering second year
Grades: 6-12
Total number of students: About 800
Total number of teachers: 43
Total number of support staff: 10-12
New programs: "We are offering two dual-enrollment classes this year (through Calhoun Community College). We did history last year, but we're adding English this year. We'll be doing AP computer science as well."
What makes West Limestone special: "If I had to justify what makes West so special, it really is a community school. People whose kids go here probably went here many years ago. ... Most of the land here is family owned and operated. You know as years go on you're going to have generations of certain people come through here, which is very unique and works for us.
"The school itself is a hub of the community. It's used almost seven days a week in some form or fashion throughout the year, whether it's rec league, meetings, so on, so forth."
Primary objectives for 2019-2020: "We've gone to a modified block schedule to create some more offerings and give us some more time so we can do interventions. We even have a few intervention classes. For instance, for students whose test scores aren't so well in math, we have a middle school class, and they can get a double dipping of math. We have one for science. We have incorporated it in high school as well.
"We have modified our times on our classes. We'll have four classes of 48 minutes, two of 69 minutes and a class of 73 minutes, which allows a lot of flexibility to pull students out if need be or assign them to classes.
"We have two interventionists that rotate throughout the year. They are there three days a week. If students are lacking, we can pull them those extra 21 minutes in other classes so they can get one-on-one instruction.
"On the flip side, it helps us greatly with the amount of kids or students we have going to the (Limestone County) Career Tech Center. We don't have to front-end load either morning or afternoon. We can divide equally, and when they come back, we have that extra time for whatever subject they need help in. There's 21 extra minutes they can be assisted in."
What the principal is looking forward to: "Having a fully funded staff. Last year was my first year, and I got hired the day — I think I gave my first faculty meeting that morning and got hired that evening. ... You always get a hiccup of someone getting a promotion or transfer, but to get the opportunity to hire early and get everybody on the ground in July — I'm looking forward to a smoother start, I guess you could say."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.