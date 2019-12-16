Due to the threat of severe weather, Limestone County Schools will dismiss elementary schools at 1:10 p.m. and high schools at 1:30 p.m.
Schools to dismiss early due to weather
Obituaries
Barry Brandon Madison, 46, of Athens, Alabama, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Athens-Limestone Hospital. He was born on July 20, 1973, in Baxley, Georgia, to Robert O. and Shirley J. Key Madison. Mr. Madison was an electrician and a member of IBEW. He is preceded in death by hi…
Ella June Craig, 82, of Athens, died Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Athens-Limestone Hospital. Services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Spry Funeral Home. Randy Baker officiating. Burial in Lentzville Cemetery. Visitation 11 a.m. Saturday at Spry.
Melissa Ann Gee, 59, of Elkmont, Alabama, died Thursday, December 12, 2019, at her residence. Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at New Oakland Independent Baptist Church with Dwight Raburn, Frankie Murphy and Doug Caldwell officiating. Burial in New Oakland Cemetery. Visitation 1-3 p.m. at the …
William Arthur Book, 55, of Athens, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at his residence. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Spry Funeral Home.
