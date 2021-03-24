Due to the threat of inclement weather, Athens City Schools and Limestone County Schools will release early Thursday.
ACS will dismiss pre-K students at 11 a.m. followed by kindergarten through third grade at 11:15 a.m.
Athens Intermediate School, Athens High School and Athens Renaissance School will release at 11:30 a.m.
Athens Middle School will release at 11:40 a.m. According to ACS, buses will run according to the release schedule
“The storm shelter at Athens High School will open after school is dismissed if a tornado watch is issued,” ACS said in a release. “Masks are required. Visit www.acs-k12.org/shelter for shelter information and rules.”
County schools
LCS will release elementary students at 11:10 a.m. followed by high school students at 11:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.