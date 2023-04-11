The Scout House project has continued on its “slow but steady” pace making progress with renovations. “We are so close at this point to being finished,” Garth Lovvorn said.
“Really all we have left is the lights need to be installed. They’ve already been purchased, but they need to be installed. The tile for the bathrooms has been ordered. It needs to be installed and then the plumbing finished,” Lovvorn updated.
“We need one cabinet that has been ordered and not installed. and then clean that place up. Get like a fire extinguisher and some exit signs, and we should be good to go. It’s just a matter of everybody’s got to finish what they’re doing.”
After that work is complete, the project will undergo final inspection with the city, and then it will be ready to serve the community.
“The building department will need to do a walk through and make sure that we’ve got everything,” he said.
Lovvorn is hopeful for a late May, early June grand opening. No official opening date has been finalized.
