A veteran journalist at The News Courier has been named its new managing editor.
Lora Scripps has spent most of her 14-year career at The News Courier. She most recently served as news editor after moving from the Lifestyles editor role, which she started in 2010.
After graduating from Jacksonville State University with a degree in journalism, Scripps started her career as a sports and news editor in Jefferson County.
“I've been a part of the community for 10 years, and I will continue to share the stories of Limestone County,” Scripps said. “With the county's projected growth fresh on the minds of residents here and across the state, my goal is to help the county move forward by sharing stories and information about where we've been, where we are and where we hope to go.”
The News Courier is one of four Alabama papers owned by Montgomery-based CNHI, LLC. Amy Henderson, editor at the Cullman Times, serves as group editor of the Alabama papers.
“Lora is an asset to the Limestone County community and to The News Courier,” she said. “We’re excited to have Lora stepping into this leadership role and to know she’ll build on the great work The News Courier is known for.”
Publisher Katherine Miller noted Scripps’ years of service with The News Courier.
“Lora is a natural to lead the newsroom,” she said. “She’s well-respected and known for her commitment to telling the stories of Limestone County and its residents.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.