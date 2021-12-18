Christmas is the season of giving, and one of the main tenets of Christianity is to help your fellow man, woman or child.
Philippians 2:4 says “Let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others,” one of many verses dedicated to the subject.
It's never too early to learn lessons on this subject, and students at Lindsay Lane Christian Academy recently worked to hold up their end of that mandate.
LLCA students in pre-K through first grade collected crackers, ramen packets and gloves from home in order to make what they called “blessing bags.” The students hand packed 133 bags with those items using an assembly line. The bags were then donated to Hearts for the Homeless.
“This is such a good thing to help people,” first-grader Eli Ingram said.
Myra Carter, the director of counseling and development at LLCA, said the nonprofit told the school those items would be some of the best to pass out.
“They really outdid themselves,” Carter said. “The students hand-decorated each bag, each child got to drop items into the bags and then we prayed over them.”
“I wrote Jesus loves you on my bag, because maybe they have never heard that before,” first-grader Audrey Williams told her parents.
Carter said this is the first time students at LLCA have taken on this particular project, but it is far from the only aid being sent from the school this Christmas season. She said other elementary grades collected 1,497 pairs of socks to send to orphans in Kenya, and high-school students collected neckties and old cellphones to send to missionaries in Honduras.
“We wanted to teach the kids about giving and how we could be a blessing to those who don't have as good of a life as we do right now,” Carter said. “The kids were so sincere about doing a good job on the bags. Most of them didn't know what being homeless meant, and they really went above and beyond, and their families wanted to be a part of the project. They were so excited to get to do this.”
Carter said after the items were collected, the students spent a day decorating the bags before filling them the next day.
“It was really a blessing,” she said. “The lessons that our students have learned from the projects are priceless.”
