The Republican Senate runoff for U.S. Senate and three contests to select party nominees for two open U.S. House seats are the highlights of Tuesday's election in Alabama.
Here is a look at the races on the ballot in Limestone County:
U.S. SENATE
Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former football coach Tommy Tuberville are fighting over the Republican nomination to oppose Democratic Sen. Doug Jones in the November election, but a third person weighs heavily in the race: President Donald Trump.
While Sessions previously served in the Senate for two decades from Alabama and was the first member of Congress to endorse Trump in 2016, the president is supporting Tuberville, who coached at Auburn University for 10 seasons ending in 2008.
Sessions, who angered Trump by stepping aside from the investigation into Russian meddling in the last election, is still portraying himself as solidly in Trump's corner. But Trump has harshly criticized Sessions while tweeting his support for Tuberville, who is making his first bid for political office.
Tuberville narrowly led Sessions in voting in the March primary, which included five other candidates. Turnout in the runoff could be light, partly because of the limited ballot and also because of the worsening coronavirus pandemic in Alabama.
COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS, PLACE 2
Criminal Appeals Judge Beth Kellum will meet Will Smith in a runoff for the Republican nomination for the Place 2 seat.
Kellum, who has served on the court since 2009, led a three-person field in March but couldn't get a majority. Smith is a former member of the Lauderdale County Commission.
The five-member court is composed entirely of Republicans. No Democrat is seeking the Place 2 position so winning the runoff will be tantamount to election.
