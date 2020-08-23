Week of Aug. 24–28
Council on Aging
Nutrition Coordinator: Linda Black
256-216-3909 or 256-233-6412 (office)
Centers are currently closed.
Menus
Monday: Meatloaf and brown gravy, mashed potatoes, California vegetables, oatmeal raisin cookie, apple, wheat bread and milk;
Tuesday: Barbecue pork riblet with bun, green beans, cream-style corn, peaches, yellow cake and milk;
Wednesday: Blended juice, chicken breast patty with chicken gravy, butternut squash, mixed greens, cornbread, peach gelatin and buttermilk or milk;
Thursday: Orange juice, cheesy ground beef casserole, mixed vegetables, pears, dinner roll, fudge round and milk; and
Friday: Apple juice, seasoned chicken drum, yellow rice, stewed tomatoes, bread, banana pudding, milk or chocolate milk.
Announcements
• Meals on Wheels is operating for the homebound.
• If you attend a Limestone County senior center and would like to pick up a meal at the center, call the center's manager and let them know, or call Linda Black at 256-216-3909.
• The administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
• Those who need medication help should call Carla Sims at 256-216-3896.
