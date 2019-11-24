Week of Nov. 25-29
Nutrition coordinator: Linda Black
Centers open 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays
Centers closed 12:30 p.m. Fridays
Menus
Monday: Apple juice, sloppy joe with bun, California vegetable blend, garlic mashed potatoes, brownie, milk;
Tuesday: Egg salad, tomato soup, mixed green salad, orange, two slices of whole-wheat bread, vanilla pudding, milk;
Wednesday: Turkey and gravy, cornbread, dressing, green bean almondine, roll, cranberry salad, carrot cake, cranberry sauce, milk;
Thursday through Friday: Centers closed for Thanksgiving
Announcement
• Council on Aging has a program through Senior Rx that helps residents who are age 55 or older or disabled acquire their prescriptions free. Call Carla Sims at 256-233-6412.
