Senior Announcements / Silver Linings

Week of Nov. 25-29

Nutrition coordinator: Linda Black

Centers open 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays

Centers closed 12:30 p.m. Fridays

Menus

Monday: Apple juice, sloppy joe with bun, California vegetable blend, garlic mashed potatoes, brownie, milk;

Tuesday: Egg salad, tomato soup, mixed green salad, orange, two slices of whole-wheat bread, vanilla pudding, milk;

Wednesday: Turkey and gravy, cornbread, dressing, green bean almondine, roll, cranberry salad, carrot cake, cranberry sauce, milk;

Thursday through Friday: Centers closed for Thanksgiving

Announcement

• Council on Aging has a program through Senior Rx that helps residents who are age 55 or older or disabled acquire their prescriptions free. Call Carla Sims at 256-233-6412.

