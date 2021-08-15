Limestone County Council on Aging
256-233-6412
Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Wooldridge, 256-216-3909
Athens, Elkmont, East Limestone, Tanner and Owens senior centers are open 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Menus
• Monday: Lemon pepper chicken drum, yellow rice with peppers, okra and tomatoes, applesauce, wheat bread, margarine, wheat bread, sugar cookie, milk;
• Tuesday: Apple juice, beef dog with bun, baked beans, coleslaw, chopped onion, mustard, ketchup, mayonnaise, cherry fruit pie, chocolate milk or milk;
• Wednesday: Sliced turkey (3 slices), sliced cheese (2 slices), wheat bread (2 slices), sliced tomato, lettuce, mustard, mayonnaise, corn salad, fresh fruit, chocolate cake, milk;
• Thursday: Grape juice, pork chop with country gravy, turnip greens, parslied mashed potatoes, cornbread, margarine, chocolate pudding, buttermilk or milk; and
• Friday: Blended juice, spaghetti with meat sauce, Tuscan blend vegetables, Italian or ranch dressing, mixed green salad, dinner roll, margarine, strawberry fruited gelatin, milk.
Announcements
• The administrative office is open at 503 S. Jefferson St. in Athens.
• If you need help with medications through a PAP or pharmaceutical patient assistance program, call Carla Sims at 256-233-6412.
• Transportation is now available for doctor's appointments and rides to the senior centers. Call to schedule in advance.
