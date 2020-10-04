SENIOR ANNOUNCEMENTS
Week of Oct. 5–9
Council on Aging
Nutrition Coordinator: Linda Black
256-216-3909 or 256-233-6412 (office)
Centers are currently closed.
Menus
Monday: Pork chop patty with onion gravy, scalloped potatoes, green beans, wheat bread, mandarin oranges, oatmeal raisin cookie and milk;
Tuesday: Apple juice, beef hotdog with bun, mustard, ketchup and mayonnaise, baked beans, coleslaw, chopped onion, peach cobbler and chocolate milk or milk;
Wednesday: Grape juice, beef stroganoff, turnip greens, cornbread, lime fruit gelatin and buttermilk or milk;
Thursday: Apple-glazed chicken breast filet, garlic mashed potatoes, black-eyed peans, dinner roll, peaches, yellow cake and milk; and
Friday: Blended juice, three bean and beef chili, brown rice, carrots, Texas toast, vanilla pudding and milk.
Announcements
• Meals on Wheels is operating for the homebound.
• If you attend a Limestone County senior center and would like to pick up a meal at the center, call the center's manager and let them know, or call Linda Black at 256-216-3909.
• The administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
• Those who need medication help should call Carla Sims at 256-216-3896.
• Appointments are now being made for Part D Medicare. The appointments start Oct. 15. Call 256-233-6412 for more information.
Commented
