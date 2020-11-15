Week of Nov. 16-20
Limestone County Council on Aging
256-233-6412
Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Woodridge, 256-216-3909
Centers are currently closed.
Menus
Monday: Orange juice, breaded chicken with chicken gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, wheat bread, margarine, chocolate cake and milk;
Tuesday: Blended juice, ham, cheese and potato casserole, green lima beans, mixed beans, dinner roll, margarine, chocolate pudding and milk;
Wednesday: Beef taco with seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, cheese, tomato, corn chips, pinto beans, sour cream, mild taco sauce, mandarin oranges and chocolate milk or milk;
Thursday: Grape juice, baked lemon pepper chicken drums, parsley rice with red peppers, mixed greens, cornbread,margarine, peach fruit gelatin and buttermilk or milk; and
Friday: Egg salad with wheat bread (2), tomato soup, mixed green salad, Italian or ranch dressing, fresh fruit, and milk.
Announcements
• Meals on Wheels is operating for the homebound and curbside pickup.
• If you attend a Limestone County senior center and would like to pick up a meal at the center, call the center's manager and let them know, or call Tracy Woodridge at 256-216-3909.
• The administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
• Those who need medication help through PAP's with Pharmaceutical companies should call Carla Sims at 256-216-3896.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.