Week of Nov. 2–6
Limestone County Council on Aging
256-233-6412
Hours: All Nutrition centers are closed at this time.
Menu
Monday: Pork chop patty with onion gravy, scalloped potatoes, green beans, wheat bread, mandarin oranges, oatmeal raisin cookie, milk, margarine;
Tuesday: Apple juice, beef hot dog with bun, baked beans, coleslaw, chopped onion, peach cobbler, milk or chocolate milk, mustard, ketchup, mayonnaise;
Wednesday: Grape juice, beef stroganoff, turnip greens, okra and tomatoes, cornbread, lime fruited gelatin, milk or buttermilk, margarine;
Thursday: Apple glazed chicken breast filet, garlic mashed potatoes, black eyed peas, dinner roll, peaches, yellow cake, milk; and
Friday: Blended juice, three bean and beef chili, brown rice, carrots, Texas toast, vanilla pudding, milk, margarine.
Announcements
All centers are closed to the public until further notice. Meals on Wheels is operating for homebound individuals and curbside pickup. If you attend a center and would like to come and pick up a meal at the center to take home, call the center or Susan McGrady at 256-233-6412.
The administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. If you need help with medications, please contact Carla Sims at 256-233-6412.
