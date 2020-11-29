Week of Nov. 30–Dec. 4
Limestone County Council on Aging
256-233-6412
Nutrition Coordinator Tracy Wooldridge, 256-216-3909
Centers are currently closed.
Menus
Monday: Pork chop patty with onion gravy, scalloped potatoes, green beans, wheat bread, margarine, mandarin oranges, oatmeal raisin cookie and milk;
Tuesday: Apple juice, beef dog with bun, baked beans, coleslaw, chopped onion, mustard, ketchup, mayonnaise, peach cobbler and chocolate milk or milk;
Wednesday: Grape juice, beef stroganoff, turnip greens, okra and tomatoes, cornbread, margarine, lime fruited gelatin and buttermilk or milk;
Thursday: Apple-glazed chicken breast filet, garlic mashed potatoes, black-eyed peas, dinner roll, margarine, fruited gelatin and chocolate milk or milk; and
Friday: Blended juice, three bean and beef chili, brown rice, carrots, Texas toast, margarine, vanilla pudding and milk.
Announcements
• Meals on Wheels is operating for the homebound and curbside pickup.
• If you attend a Limestone County senior center and would like to pick up a meal at the center, call the center's manager and let them know, or call Tracy Wooldridge at 256-216-3909.
• The administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
• Those who need medication help through PAP's with Pharmaceutical companies should call Carla Sims at 256-216-3896.
