Week of Nov. 9-13

Limestone County Council on Aging

256-233-6412

Centers are currently closed.

Menus

Monday: Blended juice, turkey tetrazzini, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, margarine, pineapple tidbits, fudge rounds and milk;

Tuesday: Orange juice, sausage patties (2), biscuit, cheese grits, hot cinnamon apples, maple waffle grahams, margarine, jelly and milk;

Wednesday: Closed for Veterans Day;

Thursday: Brunswick stew, diced sweet potatoes, Italian flat beans, wheat crackers (2), fresh fruit, white cake, milk; and

Friday: Broiled beef patty with bun, mustard, ketchup, mayonnaise, baked beans, potato salad, shredded lettuce, onion, tomato, fruit cobbler, chocolate milk or milk.

Announcements

• Meals on Wheels is operating for the homebound and curbside pickup.

• If you attend a Limestone County senior center and would like to pick up a meal at the center, call the center's manager and let them know, or call Tracy Woodridge at 256-216-3909.

• The administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

• Those who need medication help should call Carla Sims at 256-216-3896.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you