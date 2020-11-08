Week of Nov. 9-13
Limestone County Council on Aging
256-233-6412
Centers are currently closed.
Menus
Monday: Blended juice, turkey tetrazzini, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, margarine, pineapple tidbits, fudge rounds and milk;
Tuesday: Orange juice, sausage patties (2), biscuit, cheese grits, hot cinnamon apples, maple waffle grahams, margarine, jelly and milk;
Wednesday: Closed for Veterans Day;
Thursday: Brunswick stew, diced sweet potatoes, Italian flat beans, wheat crackers (2), fresh fruit, white cake, milk; and
Friday: Broiled beef patty with bun, mustard, ketchup, mayonnaise, baked beans, potato salad, shredded lettuce, onion, tomato, fruit cobbler, chocolate milk or milk.
Announcements
• Meals on Wheels is operating for the homebound and curbside pickup.
• If you attend a Limestone County senior center and would like to pick up a meal at the center, call the center's manager and let them know, or call Tracy Woodridge at 256-216-3909.
• The administrative office at 503 S. Jefferson St. is open 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
• Those who need medication help should call Carla Sims at 256-216-3896.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.