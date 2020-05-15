Athens City Schools faculty and staff gathered on the Athens High School campus to show their support for the Class of 2020 as seniors picked up their caps and gowns for graduation.
Teachers and staff from the elementary, intermediate, middle and high schools lined the parking lot with signs, cheers and more as seniors lined up in their vehicles to receive what they'll wear at next week's graduation ceremony.
The photos below were shared with The News Courier by AHS principal Rick Carter, AHS publications sponsor and English teacher Lesley Carter, and AHS digital arts teacher Angela Pettus.
