Johnson Elementary School has officially joined the growing list of schools in Limestone County with a sensory room for students, bringing Make A Way Foundation one step closer to its goal of sensory rooms in every school in the county.
Stacey Givens of Make A Way Foundation said it's the third school in Limestone County Schools to gain a sensory room. The foundation sponsored the room, while members of Boy Scouts Troop 240 volunteered to paint walls, install flooring and set up equipment in the room.
Like other schools, Johnson's sensory room has colors and features specifically chosen for students with tactile issues, visual stimulation needs or auditory needs, among others. Potential schools are chosen mostly through the LCS central office.
"For the most part, they are telling us where their greatest needs are based on the population of those with special needs at particular schools," Givens said. "However, we have had some churches reach out to us and ask to sponsor certain schools that are in their community."
Thanks to those churches, three more schools could get sensory rooms this summer: Sugar Creek Elementary, courtesy of Friendship United Methodist Church's North Campus; Tanner Elementary, courtesy of Friendship UMC's Cambridge Campus; and Creekside Primary School, courtesy of First UMC. Sensory rooms were opened at East Limestone High and Creekside Elementary in January, and each school in the Athens City Schools district has a sensory room.
Volunteers and sponsors are still being sought for the remaining LCS schools, Givens said. Any financial donations go directly to that goal, and for schools that have space ready and available, the time to install a room can be as little as two work days, she said.
"Our mission ... is to provide support and services to individuals in our community with special needs in an educational or recreational environment," Givens said. "One hundred percent of the money that we receive goes back to help these children."
She said the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has affected traditional fundraising opportunities, but even after the goal of sensory rooms at every local school is achieved, Make A Way Foundation has no intention of stopping their work and support of the special-needs community.
A formal open house for the Johnson Elementary sensory room was scheduled for this week but had to be postponed due to weather. Givens said they hope to host the event this fall, once the Boy Scouts Troop resumes meetings and can attend.
To learn more about Make A Way Foundation and donate online, visit foundationmakeaway.org or Make A Way Foundation on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.