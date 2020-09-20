Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly and Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks sign a joint proclamation declaring Wednesday, Sept. 23, as Meningitis Awareness Day. Front row, from left, Daly, Marks and Michelle Elkins; back row, Talbot Elkins, Michael Elkins and Emilee Elkins Daws with daughter Hensley, join together to remind the community of Jessica Elkins, an Athens native who died due to meningitis when she was freshman at Athens High School.