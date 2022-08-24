Mayor Ronnie Marks proclaimed the month of September as Gynelogical Cancer Awareness Month at Monday night’s Athens City Council Meeting. Amy Kerper, a board member of the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation, spoke to the council of the importance of the proclamation.
“The mission for the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation is to offer hope through research for early detection of ovarian cancer and power communities through gynecological cancer awareness and to enrich lives through patient support,” she said.
Last year, the Foundation assisted 2,881 patients and survivors while providing $55,931 in direct financial support to women facing gynelocolgical cancer.
“Awareness, early diagnosis, and early treatment are keys in beating this disease. Often, gynecological cancers are diagnosed in later stages and the signs and symptoms are so vague and misdiagnosed for GI illnesses. The average life expectancy after an ovarian cancer diagnosis is about 18 months, but we found with early detection in treatable stages it has a 92%- five year survival rate,” Kerper said.
To learn more about Gynecological Cancer Awareness Month visit www.thinkoflaura.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.