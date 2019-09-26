Limestone County License Commissioner Greg Tucker got a little choked up during his retirement reception Wednesday.
With dozens of friends and family members gathered around him at the Limestone County Courthouse Annex in Athens, he accepted a plaque from Debra Lamberth, president of the Alabama Association of Tax Administrators. The award recognized his "faithful service to the state of Alabama" and his tenure as president of the association from 1998-99.
People at the reception described Tucker as dedicated, faithful and intelligent.
Coworkers described him as someone who affected both their work and personal lives in a positive way.
But Tucker said he considers himself a steward of the office — one honored to be able to serve the residents of Limestone County for 30 years. His first term began in 1989.
"When we first started, we were one step from doing everything by hand," he told The News Courier. "Those first few years, it was all about getting technology into the courthouse."
By the end of his tenure, there were many more residents to serve, but many more technological options available. The work became more about bringing those advances into the office to make it easier for the public. For example, just a few years ago, residents were able to renew their automobile tags online for the first time.
Tucker, 61, a Democrat, was first elected Limestone County license commissioner in 1988 and has served five consecutive six-year terms. He did such a good job in the office that he ran unopposed three times. In 2012, he ran opposed but won. Although the license commissioner's office is not a political one, Tucker has been endorsed by both Democrats and Republicans over the years.
He decided not to seek re-election in 2018. Athens City Councilman Joseph Cannon was elected and will take over Tuesday.
Over the years, Tucker has been an outstanding boss to those who worked for him.
"He is not only a boss, but he has been a huge mentor in my life in general," said Chief Clerk Christie Partridge, holding back tears. "He has been there a lot for me for family issues. Everything I know about the office, I learned from him. I always said when he leaves, I'm leaving, too."
Cannon hopes she will not.
"Greg has assembled an amazingly knowledgeable staff," he said.
Partridge said Tucker won't just be missed by the commissioner's office staff and Limestone County.
"Anyone in the state who has dealings with Greg will miss him being in the loop," she said.
He has helped create different laws, taught classes and spoke at various state conferences about the tag and licensing process and other topics. Lamberth said Tucker was a great speaker at conferences.
"He keeps you laughing, and he makes a lot of good points," she said.
Preacher boss
Tucker's many years serving as a preacher probably make him a more understanding boss. According to Tucker's wife of 36 years, Greg has been a preacher for 35 years and currently preaches for Harvest Church of Christ.
She described her husband as a "servant leader," one who loves Limestone County.
What to do next
In retirement, Tucker said he plans to "try to chase the grandchildren around."
He will also continue his preaching duties, his wife said. Aside from that, Tucker will have more time for family, fishing, golfing or anything else he chooses to do.
The Tuckers have two sons, Josh and Daniel, and one daughter, Marissa. They also have three grandchildren who are ages 3, 1 1/2 and 4 days — the newest came aboard Monday.
License commissioner-elect Joseph Cannon, who was at the office Wednesday, was very complimentary of Tucker and his staff for letting him try to learn the ropes before taking office. His council term ends Oct. 1, but he will take over for Tucker on Tuesday.
To help Cannon prepare for the new job, Tucker allowed him to start working in the office. Cannon has been there since mid-August.
"It's been critical for me to work there," Cannon said. "Greg just opened the doors for me so I could have free range and hit the ground running a lot better, and it's been eye-opening."
Cannon has no illusions about the task of replacing a man who has 30 years' experience to his one month.
"The learning curve is going to be insane, but being able to be here has allowed coworkers to know my personality and for me to know theirs, which will allow for an easier integration next Tuesday. It gives it a team feel."
When Tucker addressed those who had gathered Wednesday to wish him well, he said he was thankful for the opportunity to serve Limestone County.
"There is nothing better than being able to serve your neighbors," he said.
