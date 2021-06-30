Athens Rotary Club recently recognized a number of Rotarians for their service to the club and community.
The culmination of the event was the naming of the Martha Jo Leonard Service Above Self award, which was given to Rotarian Jim Moffatt.
Leonard was an active and vital member of Athens Rotary Club until her death in 2018, said Tere Richardson, the incoming club president.
The award — in memory of Leonard — was established June 29, 2018, and reads: “Given to the one deemed worthy, in memory of our fellow Rotarian whose contributions of time and talent forever enriches the lives of those she touched.”
“We who knew her will never forget her contributions, those of you who did not know her, and our future Rotarians will learn of her through this award each and every time it is bestowed on a fellow Athens Rotarian,” said Richardson during the award ceremony. “That is why I cannot think of a more deserving recipient of this year’s award than Jim Moffatt.”
Moffatt, an attorney in Athens, has been an Athens Rotarian since 2003. In his professional life, Richardson said he exemplifies a service-before-self attitude and commitment that is the hallmark of Rotary. Richardson said he is highly thought of and greatly admired in the legal community, as in the Athens Rotary Club.
In Rotary, Moffatt has served as president, secretary and service projects chair and currently serves as sergeant at arms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.