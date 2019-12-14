Limestone Countians should keep an eye on the sky as the Storm Prediction Center on Friday placed much of North Alabama under a 15% risk for severe weather Monday afternoon and evening.
Geoff Heidelberger, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Huntsville, said the situation is being monitored closely, but it was too early to tell how strong the storms may be.
Monday’s forecasted highs are in the upper 60s. The SPC outlook said dew points would also be in the 60s, thanks to moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.
The storms will be moving in ahead of a strong cold front that could result in Tuesday high temperatures in the lower 40s. Heidelberger said it’s the storms ahead of the front that could cause problems.
“We’ll have the stronger winds aloft, and that will help them develop into the strong storms, but we have that lack of energy because daytime heating is limited this time of year,” he said.
The primary threats at this stage, he said, would be damaging winds and heavy rain, though an isolated tornado is possible. Those with outdoor Christmas decorations may want to consider bringing them indoors.
“It might get a little windy,” Heidelberger said.
December tornadoes not uncommon
According to the Alabama Tornado Database, 138 tornadoes have occurred statewide from 1950-2018 in the month of December. Nineteen tornadoes were reported in December 2012, with 17 confirmed on Christmas Day 2012.
The Storm Prediction Center has never issued a “high risk” day for December, but it has issued five “moderate risk” days, with one of those being Dec. 16, 2000.
Longtime Limestone residents may remember the tornado outbreak that occurred 19 years ago on that date. The event brought an EF4 tornado strike to Tuscaloosa and 12 fatalities statewide — 11 in Tuscaloosa and one in Geneva County.
As the storm system moved across the state, an EF1 touched down shortly before 12:30 p.m. just northeast of Courtland. The twister traveled northeast into Limestone County, crossing the Tennessee River and causing damage in the Coxey community before dissipating.
According to the database, a house lost a portion of a roof and two other homes were damaged by falling trees. About 13 minutes later, an EF2 struck the O’Neal community in Athens, heavily damaging several homes. It also destroyed three mobile homes south of Cross Key before dissipating just north of Athens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.