Make sure the weather radio has fresh batteries and the cell phones are charged before you go to bed tonight, as meteorologists at the National Weather Service say there's a chance for severe weather overnight.
While Limestone County may not see the worst of the storm, "there's still a chance we can't rule out," said NWS meteorologist Jennifer Saari. "We could still get some large hail, and a few tornadoes can't be ruled out."
Saari said residents should stay weather aware throughout the day, as the forecasted time frame for storms could change. As of Tuesday afternoon, the NWS Huntsville office forecasted most of the storm activity to occur between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. Thursday.
"Even if we don't have tornadoes, straight-line winds and large hail can still blow through your window," Saari said, adding the late-night and early morning hours could mean many residents are asleep if a storm hits their neighborhood.
"Put some new batteries in your weather radio and keep your cell phone charged," Saari advised. "Don't turn it off or put in sleep mode. You need to make sure you can still receive that warning even when you're sleeping."
