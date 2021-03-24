Another bout of severe weather is in the forecast for North Alabama this week, with much of the same possibilities that were forecast last week.
The National Weather Service in Huntsville said on Tuesday that Thursday holds the biggest threat for severe weather. In addition to heavy rainfall, residents could see hail, damaging winds and even tornadoes.
The worst of the threat is expected between mid-afternoon and late evening, with most of it out of the way by midnight, according to Andy Kula, a meteorologist with NWS. Kula said they can't rule out storms early in the day, but it's less certain they'll be severe.
"The afternoon and evening hours are more concerning," he said, adding there's still some uncertainty as to just how concerning they'll be.
By Friday, though, everything should be clear.
"Friday is going to be fantastic, comparatively," Kula said. "There might be a chance of some rain Saturday, but it's going to be pretty mild."
Residents are encouraged to remain weather aware throughout the week. This includes having multiple ways to receive weather alerts and making sure a "go bag" with clothing, medication and other necessary items is available in case a sudden evacuation is needed.
Last week's storms did not produce tornadoes or major damage in Limestone County, but other areas weren't so lucky. NWS reported an EF-1 tornado that traveled across 5 miles in Cullman County, while residents in a Colbert County neighborhood had to evacuate due to flooding.
