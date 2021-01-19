The Athens Sewer Department has Eighth Avenue from Houston Street to Irvin Street closed Tuesday, Jan. 19, according to City of Athens and Athens Utilities.
editor's pick
SEWER WORK: Portion of 8th Avenue closed today
- The News Courier
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
David Eugene Abernathy, 58, of Athens, Alabama, died Saturday. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Gatlin Cemetery. No visitation is planned.
Mary Benita Moss Ulrich, 88, went to be with her heavenly father Friday, January 15, 2021. There will be a 2 p.m. graveside service Wednesday at Roselawn Cemetery with Chris Preston officiating. Spry Funeral Home is directing. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Homer Ulrich; …
Most Popular
Articles
- Arrest reports for 1/16/21
- Attempted murder, rape among grand jury indictments
- Weekend wreck damages planter at Athens Post Office
- COVID-19 vaccine clinics open Monday
- Tanner woman arrested for illegal gambling operation
- Arrest reports for 1/13/21
- Welcome home, Case: Deputy's 7-month-old home after Vanderbilt stay
- Athens hires new city planner
- CHOCOLATE WALK: Ticket sales start Monday for annual event
- Teacher of the year: Creekside Primary's Brittney Durham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.