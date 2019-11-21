The community of Limestone County lost one of its pillars and friends as Joseph "Joey" Glenn Hicks Jr., 59, of Athens, Alabama, released his final breath at 5:15 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, to Joseph and Frances Hicks but growing up in the Athens and Piney Chapel…
Betty Jane Gehrke Baker, 79, of Madison, Alabama, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Cary, Wisconsin, and completed beautician school in Madison, Wisconsin. Mrs. Baker worked as a bank teller and pharmacy technician, and enjoyed bowling weekly. She was…
James Solomon Cifers, 69, of Athens, died November 19, 2019. A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Branding Iron Cowboy Church. Bro. Chris Simmons will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Mr. Cifers was born May 7, 1950, in Savannah, …
Francisco Frank Cepeda, 71, of Athens died Friday, November 15, 2019, at Floyd E. "Tut" Fann Veterans Home. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at Spry Funeral Home, Athens. Visitation one hour prior.
