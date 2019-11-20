Athens Utilities said the sewer department has closed Spring Street from Ryan Street to Crestview, and Ryan Street from U.S. 31 to Morningview until 3 p.m. Thursday. Workers will be in the area replacing sewer lines.
editor's pick
SEWER WORK: Portions of Spring and Ryan streets in Athens closed until 3 p.m. Thursday
- THe News Courier
-
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
James Solomon Cifers, 69, of Athens, died November 19, 2019. A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Branding Iron Cowboy Church. Bro. Chris Simmons will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Mr. Cifers was born May 7, 1950, in Savannah, …
Francisco Frank Cepeda, 71, of Athens died Friday, November 15, 2019, at Floyd E. "Tut" Fann Veterans Home. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at Spry Funeral Home, Athens. Visitation one hour prior.
Service for Roy Lee Davis Sr., 82, will be noon Friday, November 22, 2019, at Round Island Creek Mission Center, Athens. Visitation 6-7 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Peoples Funeral Home. Burial in Thatch-Mann Cemetery.
Most Popular
Articles
- Judge dismisses case against Realtor who sold home she did not own
- LIMESTONE BOE: Woman receives lifetime ban for gun at Tanner
- BREAKING: Infant killed in Athens crash
- Arrest Reports for 11/16/19
- THE LATEST: Crash with serious injuries in Athens
- LCSO: Bust puts 'major' dent in local drug trade
- UPDATE: Infant killed in Athens crash identified
- OSHA FILING: Whistleblowers allege TVA downplayed concerns
- Athens man arrested after victim's friends tell mom of solicitation
- Account established for family of infant killed in Athens crash
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.