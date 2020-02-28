A homeless convicted sex offender was arrested on a warrant in Ardmore for allegedly violating sex offender requirements in Tennessee and Alabama, an official said Thursday.
Gary Douglas McKnight, 63, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of violating the state Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act by being an adult sex offender in a prohibited residence location, according to Limestone County arrest records.
An officer with Ardmore Police Department made the arrest.
"He was supposed to be in Tennessee, not in Alabama, but he has been staying across the state line at a residence for two or three weeks," said Ardmore Police Chief James Kennedy. "The couple knew him and he had been staying there with them. He is not supposed to be in Alabama. Period."
McKnight was convicted for sexual battery of a child in 2000, according to the national sex offender registry.
