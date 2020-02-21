Randy Shearouse is one step closer to being Limestone County Schools' next superintendent, and he said Thursday morning he's ready and excited for the opportunity.
Shearouse is a 32-year veteran educator and administrator in the Effingham County, Georgia, school system. On Tuesday, members of the Limestone County school board were unanimous in their nomination and vote to offer Shearouse the chance to lead their district.
"I enthusiastically support this candidate," board member Ronald Christ said during the meeting, citing Shearouse's experience, his ability to build public confidence and graduation rates in Effingham County as reasons for doing so.
The enthusiasm was shared by Shearouse during a phone call Thursday morning with The News Courier.
"It's a great opportunity," he said. "Hopefully, the skills I've obtained over the years can be utilized there and we can continue to make progress with students."
Limestone County education has seen its fair share of negative headlines lately, but Shearouse said it's important the system not forget why they're there: to make the lives of students better.
As superintendent, he said, "that's what our focus is going to be on."
Shearouse plans to move to Limestone County if hired and looks forward to becoming part of the community. He said it's important for a superintendent to live where they serve, and he wants citizens to be able to reach out to him.
"Together, we can continue to move the district forward," he said. "It's all about a partnership, and it's a partnership between all stakeholders, the school board and the superintendent."
