The 2020-2021 school year is officially underway in Limestone County, and while students may have had an extra accessory with their first-day outfit or had to pause for a temperature check before they began the hunt for their new homeroom, the first day back still held a lot of the same traditions and magic as in previous years.

Students step off the bus and onto the school campus for their first day of face-to-face instruction since schools closed March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic also led Limestone County Schools to require students across the district to wear masks throughout the school day to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

"There's nothing like the first day of school," Limestone County Schools Superintendent Randy Shearouse said Friday. "Seeing kids come in — the kids at middle and high schools aren't going to be jumping up and down about coming back to school, but you could see there was a sense of normalcy in coming back."

Schools have been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, and there was a lot of uncertainty about how schools would start back. However, for Shearouse, it was more than just the first school day during a pandemic — it was his first full school day in Limestone County and his first school day in Limestone County as superintendent.

He spent the morning on the eastern side of the county, helping staff check students' temperatures at Creekside Primary and Elementary schools before traveling to Johnson Elementary and East Limestone High.

"Everything appeared to be going really great," Shearouse said. "The principals said everything went smoothly, and we had a good opening."

At Creekside, students lined up outside the school entrances so staff could scan their forehead and check for signs of a fever before they entered the building. LCS plans to rotate the temperature screening throughout the district as needed to help prevent students or staff who may be exhibiting symptoms of illness from exposing others at their school.

Creekside Primary and Elementary schools were among the first in the Limestone County school district to greet students with temperature scanners before they entered the school for the first day of class. Limestone County Schools Superintendent Randy Shearouse said the scanners will be set up at different schools in the system this fall to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The district has also announced new rules for bus riders, including assigned seating. Students in the same household are seated together, and those who board the bus first in the morning are seated toward the back.

Once inside the building, students were able to drop off their backpacks or school supplies but were asked to continue wearing a mask for most of their day. Shearouse said he was "very appreciative" of parents for their support and said students "seemed to be very comfortable with it."

"It seemed like the first day of school," he said. "A few less students than we normally have, but it was a good first day."

LCS' goal is to get through the first 30 days of the school year, or until Labor Day, then reevaluate and see what changes can or need to be made, he said.

Until then, it's a matter of taking it one day at a time and trying to keep a little bit of the old normal as they navigate the new.

"I saw a few kindergarten parents walk their kids in," Shearouse said. "We definitely wanted to allow that for the first day of school."

Students wait on the back seat of a school bus in the drop-off line at Creekside Elementary School. Limestone County Schools has announced students who board the bus first in the morning will sit in the back and be assigned seating near family members to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Creekside Primary and Elementary schools were among the first in the Limestone County school district to greet students with temperature scanners before they entered the school for the first day of class. Limestone County Schools Superintendent Randy Shearouse said the scanners will be set up at different schools in the system this fall to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
A student looks out the window of a school bus while waiting to be dropped off for the first day of school Friday at Creekside Elementary.
