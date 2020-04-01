The local animal shelter has placed has nearly 30 dogs in foster homes because people are home from work due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
"We have 29 animals in foster care because people are off work," said Priscilla Blenkinsopp, director of the Athens-Limestone County Animal Shelter in Athens.
With 33 dogs and nine cats still in the shelter, officials say they could use more foster parents for a couple of weeks to give these needy creatures respite from their cages.
Fostering helps socialize the animals so they will be more secure, lovable and adoptable pets, Blenkinsopp said.
"We have three black Labs here who are wonderful dogs, and we hope the owner just doesn't know where they are," she said.
If you are interested in fostering an animal through the virus, you can fill out an application at www.limestonepet.org to get preapproved.
"We will get to the applications as soon as possible and give you a call," she said.
The shelter also offers its foster-to-adopt program with an approved application.
According to the Friends of the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter page on Facebook, there is no better time to foster than when you are at home needing a buddy that needs you.
Certain supplies needed
From a supply standpoint, the shelter has plenty of bleach and Clorox, but it could use Pine-Sol or Fabuloso floor cleaners and puppy and kitten food, Blenkinsopp said.
"We go through puppy and kitten food more than anything else," she said.
Residents can simply drop off the supplies at the shelter at 1701 U.S. 72 East. No need to come inside. The shelter can also be reached by phone at 256-771-7889.
Change in procedure
Dr. Robert Pitman, veterinarian for the city and county shelter and owner of Limestone Veterinary Clinic, confirmed the shelter is temporarily handling adoptions, turn-ins and fostering by appointment to keep foot traffic down in the shelter and protect staffers. There are plenty of pets available for adoption.
Residents can see the adoptable animals online at www.limestonepets.org. There is also a dog album available on the Friends of the Limestone County Animal Shelter page on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.