While the Athens-Limestone area waited patiently for the first newborn of the year, two animal shelters were busy processing their first adoptions of 2020.
Cathy Oakley, director of Peace, Love and Animals in Tanner, said a heeler and Staffordshire terrier mix named Layla was adopted New Year's Day. She had been at the shelter for more than a year after being found as a stray in the community.
"Several people had tried to catch her, but she was a little scared," Oakley said. "One of my employees was able to catch her and come to find out, she was sick."
Layla was diagnosed with parvo, an intestinal virus that can lead to fatal symptoms if untreated, Oakley said. After being treated and given a clean bill of health, Oakley said she was surprised it took so long to find a forever home for the sweet pup.
"There's a home for every dog," Oakley said. "You just have to wait for it to find them."
The wait ended this week when a woman from Huntsville called the shelter after seeing Layla on their Petfinder page.
"She had a dog she'd had for several years that passed away, and she was looking for a 'cuddle companion,' she called it," Oakley said, "and she found the right one."
The wait was also up for several pets at the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter. Shelter director Priscilla Blenkinsopp said four dogs and at least one cat had been adopted as of Friday. Most of the animals were adopted by families that agreed to foster them over the Christmas holiday.
"We have a seven-day period if they want to foster to adopt and make sure it works with their pets and their family," Blenkinsopp said of ALAS.
During her conversation with The News Courier, Blenkinsopp said another family was at the shelter to see about adopting two kittens. ALAS had 31 dogs and six cats in the shelter Friday, with the felines being a mother cat and her five kittens.
Oakley said PLA had 35 dogs and 45 cats at PLA as of Friday morning. In each shelter, nearly all of the animals are available for adoption.
The shelters also have plenty of volunteer opportunities available. Volunteers are generally tasked with bathing, feeding and interacting with animals.
At ALAS, families and individuals can also volunteer to foster an animal until a forever home is found. Blenkinsopp said even if it's for a short time, it gives the shelter an opportunity to learn more about the animal and what might be needed at its forever home, such as whether the animal is house-trained and good with children or other pets.
When someone does show interest in providing a forever home, each shelter charges their own fee and has their own qualifications for the adopter.
"We do a vet referral," Oakley said of PLA. "We want to make sure that you are a responsible pet owner."
They also require fenced-in yards for dogs and that cats remain indoor-only. There is a fee of $150 for dogs and $100 for cats, but Oakley said that price guarantees "you're getting a completely vetted, spayed and neutered, dog or cat."
The same is true at ALAS, where fees are $110 for adult animals and $170 for puppies and kittens. Blenkinsopp said they try to match the animal with the person. They recommend fences for large, high-energy dogs or inside environments for cats that used to such, but it is not a requirement at ALAS.
"It's more what (the individual animal) needs than a set requirement for each one," Blenkinsopp said.
To learn more about either shelter, including ways to donate and applications for adoption, visit peaceloveandanimals.org for PLA and limestonepets.org for ALAS.
