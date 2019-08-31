Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely amended financial statements filed with the Alabama Ethics Commission only months before the commission voted to refer an ethics complaint to the Alabama Attorney General's Office.
What's not known, however, is if the statements were amended after Blakely found out an ethics complaint had been filed against him or if the timing was coincidental. Tom Albritton, executive director of the Alabama Ethics Commission, said he could not comment on when the complaint against Blakely was filed. He would say only that the commission voted Oct. 3, 2018, to refer the complaint to the AG's office for investigation.
The AG's office investigation into ethics and theft allegations against the sheriff ultimately led a Limestone County grand jury to return a 13-count indictment Aug. 21 against Blakely.
Mark McDaniel, attorney for Blakely, said the sheriff would plead not guilty to the charges. He said he planned to “attack” the broad nature of the state's ethics law as part of the sheriff's defense.
What the statements show
The state ethics law requires all elected officials to file annual statements of economic interest detailing their sources of income. In May 2018, Blakely amended statements of economic interest for 2016 and 2017. The statements show earnings obtained through gambling and horse racing.
The amended 2016 filing shows Blakely reported “more than $250,000” in “TN Lottery and gaming establishments,” though it does not list a specific amount. The 2017 statement shows he took in $50,000 to $150,000 from “gaming establishments.”
The amended statements were filed May 31, 2018.
The sheriff's 2018 statement, which was filed May 3 of this year, lists $50,000 to $150,000 in earnings from “GAMING INSTITUTE,” less than $1,000 in cash from a yard sale and $1,000 to $10,000 in earnings from the Louisiana Racing Commission.
Statements of economic interest for all Alabama elected officials can be accessed by any member of the public on the Ethics Commission's website, https://bit.ly/2ZInLUp.
According to an official with the commission, Blakely co-owns Silver Spectacular Racing with Steve Turner and John A. McDonald. Turner is a Limestone County commissioner, while McDonald is a former Sheriff's Office employee.
The official said Silver Spectacular Racing has one horse registered currently, a quarter horse named Game Overtime. Since last year, the horse has made 12 starts and has earned $53,672.
The horse placed first on Sept. 8 last year and again Nov. 16. The purse from the former start was $23,000, while the latter was $7,000.
The horse placed seventh in its most recent start July 6, which was worth $6,177.
Turner said Friday he is equal partners with Blakely and McDonald, and expenses and winnings are divided evenly.
“I don't understand how I'm connected or how the horse is connected to any of this that's going on with (Blakely),” Turner said, adding he's had an avid interest in horse racing for more than a decade.
The commissioner also added that while he has a business partnership with Blakely, it hasn't affected how he's voted as a commissioner with respect to funding the Sheriff's Office.
