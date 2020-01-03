Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely was involved in a minor two-vehicle crash Friday morning, an official said.
Senior State Trooper Chuck Daniel, an ALEA spokesman, said the crash occurred at 9:26 a.m. on Alabama 99 near the intersection of Easter Ferry Road. Daniel said Blakely was unhurt, but the driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle with minor injuries.
A tweet from the Sheriff's Office said rain and wet road conditions were contributing factors.
Daniel said no additional information was available.
