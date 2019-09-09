Mary Jean Clem Lanier, 83, of Athens, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Limestone Health Facility. Mrs. Lanier was born on May 19, 1936, in Bay, Arkansas, to Eugene Sloan and Mary Blaylock. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Limestone Chape…