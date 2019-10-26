The office of Limestone County Sheriff won't be up for reelection until 2022, but Sheriff Mike Blakely this week raised the prospect of running again.
Blakely, a Democrat who won reelection to a record 10th term in November, said he had no plans to run again after the victory. During an interview on an Athens television station this week, the sheriff said his “mind changed a couple of months back.”
“I wish I hadn't burnt my signs, but we can buy some more,” Blakely told “Cooper and Company” host Jamie Cooper after Cooper asked Blakely if he planned to run again.
Blakely is the longest-serving sheriff in state history. He was first elected to the office in 1982 and took office in 1983.
The sheriff may have the urge to win again, but there could be other benefits to his decision. Under state law, Blakely would be eligible to use campaign funds to pay attorneys representing him on two different fronts.
The sheriff was indicted on felony charges by a Limestone County grand jury in August. He's also being sued in federal court by a former investigator over claims of sexual discrimination.
Section 17-5-7.1 of the Alabama Code states the following:
“A candidate, public official, or treasurer of a principal campaign committee as defined in this chapter, may only use campaign contributions, and any proceeds from investing the contributions that are in excess of any amount necessary to defray expenditures of the candidate, public official, or principal campaign committee, for … legal fees and costs associated with any civil action, criminal prosecution, or investigation related to conduct reasonably related to performing the duties of the office held.”
During the previous election cycle, Blakely reported raising $37,611. Of that, $30,901 was reported as itemized cash donations. Another $5,875 was reported as non-itemized.
Blakely could begin collecting campaign funds in 2021, which is one year before the election.
The 13-count indictment against Blakely includes ethics and theft charges, including theft of campaign funds. The first four counts charge Blakely with four separate thefts from his campaign account totaling $11,000. Specific thefts listed in the indictment include:
• A $1,500 check from the Alabama Realtors Political Action Committee;
• A $4,000 check from Red Brick Strategies, a Huntsville-based political consulting firm;
• A $2,500 check from Austin Hinds Motors Inc.; and
• A $3,000 check from Friends of Mike Blakely, his own political action committee.
If Blakely runs again, he could face fierce competition from Republican candidates who view him as politically vulnerable. Blakely's November victory over Republican challenger Eric Redd, who did not have a law enforcement background, wasn't a landslide. Blakely received 57.01% of the vote, while Redd garnered 41.95%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.