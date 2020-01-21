An attorney representing Sheriff Mike Blakely in his pending criminal case said Tuesday the presiding judge has ruled the trial will not be continued and will begin as scheduled March 9.
Defense attorney Marcus J. Helstowski, one of three attorneys representing Blakely, said the trial date confirmation was one of a few items discussed at a status hearing Tuesday at the Limestone County Courthouse. Blakely attended but made no comment to the media. Attorneys from the Alabama Attorney General's Office also declined a request for comment.
The hearing was held in chambers and was not open to the media.
Helstowski said the purpose of Tuesday's hearing was to discuss the filing of pretrial motions, how those would be filed and when the court would hold a hearing on the motions. He said a hearing had been set for Feb. 21 for presiding Judge Pride Tompkins to rule on pretrial motions.
Blakely's attorneys recently filed a motion asking to file certain motions under seal. Reasons for the request include the theft charges against the 10-term sheriff and the high-profile nature of the case.
“There are certain statements made in motions in limine and other pretrial motions we don't want to get out to the public,” Helstowski said. “We don't want the public to be tainted, and we don't want members of the jury to have too much information regarding this case prior to coming into court.”
A motion in limine is a motion asking the court for an order preventing certain evidence from being presented by the other side during the trial.
Tompkins has not yet ruled on the request.
Blakely, who was first elected to the sheriff's post in 1982, was indicted by a Limestone County grand jury in August 2019. He pleaded not guilty to the state's 13-count indictment at his November arraignment.
Of the 13 counts against Blakely, 12 are felonies and one is a misdemeanor. The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Alabama Attorney General's Office and the FBI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.