Limestone Sheriff Mike Blakely issued a reminder Friday to all residents — including those running for a political office or working on a political campaign — to obey the law when it comes to campaign signs.
Residents throughout the county have shown their support for particular candidates by posting signs in their yard, but some have reported signs being vandalized, being stolen or even appearing in their yard without their permission.
"This is a violation of the law, and anyone caught engaging in this activity will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law," Blakely said.
According to LCSO Public Information Officer Stephen Young, placing a sign on property without the property owner's permission is considered criminal littering. Vandalizing or stealing a sign would be considered criminal mischief or theft, respectively.
If the sign or damage is valued at fewer than $500, the theft or mischief charge is considered a misdemeanor under state law, with sentences ranging from a fine of up to $3,000 and/or up to six months in jail or a fine of up to $6,000 and/or up to one year in jail.
Criminal littering is also considered a misdemeanor, with a fine of up to $250 for the first conviction and $500 for each subsequent conviction.
