The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is desperately trying to find the owner of 22 goats found last week west of Athens on New Cut Road in the vicinity of Blackburn Road.
Deputy and public information officer Stephen Young said the goats have been housed at the Sheriff's Rodeo Arena on Alabama 99 since that time, but they're quickly wearing out their welcome. He added the department's charity is starting to cut into resources.
“We're having to keep a check on them, and we're keeping them in an enclosed area (at the arena),” he said. “It's an area that we normally leave open, so it's also hindering access.”
There may have been some public confusion because another group of goats was found roaming in a yard on Simpson Road the same day. The owner of those goats was found.
Anyone with information about the New Cut Road goats is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 256-232-0111.
