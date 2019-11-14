The Limestone County Sheriff's Office seeks information about the occupants of this gold or tan-colored GMC Envoy. A man and woman in the vehicle illegally dumped several items under the Elk River bridge on Alabama 99 on Thursday. The incident was reported by District 4 Limestone County Commissioner Ben Harrison, who told the couple to pick up the items, but they refused. They dumped a mattress, box springs and various food items, including a turkey. Those with information are asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 256-232-0111 and speak with Investigator Caleb Durden.