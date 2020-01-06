Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely talked to the media 11 a.m. Monday regarding the officer-involved shooting on Sugar Way in Elkmont.
Two deputies shot and killed a man during a domestic call Sunday evening on Sugar Way after he pointed a shotgun at them, according to a press release from Limestone County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Stephen Young.
George Dison, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was shot by deputies outside a residence in the 22000 block, Young said.
It was the second domestic call regarding Dison that LCSO received Sunday. The second call was made around 5 p.m. Deputies arrived to the residence around 5:15 p.m., Young said.
"While they were looking for him, he approached them from a wooded area holding a shotgun," Young said. "After deputies ordered Dison to drop the weapon, he racked a round into the weapon, lowered it and pointed it at them, at which time they opened fire."
Young said the body has been sent to forensics for autopsy.
The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation into the shooting.
