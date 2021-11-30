The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in tracking down a valuable piece of farm equipment recently stolen.
According to LCSO, a KWC Phillips Harrow Model 4505 was stolen from a field at the intersection of Quinn Road and Glaze Road Saturday, Nov. 27.
“A witness to the incident has confirmed that the theft occurred around 8 p.m. and that the suspect vehicle was possibly some type of box truck,” LCSO said in a release. “The suspect(s) left southbound on Glaze Road.”
The sheriff's office said the equipment is valued at over $50,000
“If you know the whereabouts of this equipment, or any other information regarding this incident, please contact Investigator Jay Stinnett at 256-232-0111,” LCSO said.
