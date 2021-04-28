Plenty of rodeo action is expected to hit the dirt in Limestone County next month with the 39th Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo, set for May 14 and 15 at the rodeo arena on Alabama 99.
Along with two days of high-impact rodeo competition, organizers have announced several activities in the week leading up to the event.
The rodeo parade will take the streets 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, traveling from the Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo Arena on Alabama 99 down Market Street to The Square, then north on Jefferson Street to Elm Street, west on Elm Street and back to the arena.
The following Monday, families can check out the rodeo kickoff, set for 5 p.m. at the arena. The free event will include activities for kids and horseback rides. The street dance and fashion show is also back on schedule this year, starting 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, at The Square in Athens.
A slack competition for team roping contestants and contestant overflow will take place Thursday, May 13. Gates open at 8 a.m., and admission is $5 per person.
After that, it's time for the rodeo itself. Considered the largest outdoor rodeo east of the Mississippi River, the Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo will get underway 8 p.m. Friday, May 14, and Saturday, May 15, with gates opening at 6 p.m.
Competitive events lined up for the rodeo include bareback bronc riding, calf roping, break-away roping, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, kids calf scramble, cowgirls' barrel racing and bull riding. Further entertainment includes professional rodeo clowns, chuck wagon races and other performers.
Daily ticket prices for the rodeo are $15 in advance and $17 at the gate for adults, and $10 for children 12 or younger. Tickets can be purchased in advance at limestonesheriffrodeo.com or at the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.