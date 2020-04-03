For the first time in years, possibly ever, the greatest show on dirt will not take place on the third weekend in May.
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that the Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo, described on its website as the largest outdoor rodeo east of the Mississippi River, will take place June 12-13 this year.
LCSO Spokesman Stephen Young said it was unfortunate they have to postpone the rodeo and its week of related events, but "public safety is our first priority." Rodeo week events include a parade, a kickoff party with events for kids, a street dance and fashion show in downtown Athens, a rodeo for individuals with special needs and the Miss Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo Queen luncheon and coronation.
Unfortunately, like most events planned for this spring, the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in the works. The annual Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo draws in people from all over the country, and as of Thursday afternoon, nearly a quarter-million Americans had tested positive for the virus and more than 30 states were under some kind of stay-at-home order.
"The COVID-19 pandemic is a serious issue, and we cannot host or sponsor events that could endanger our community," Young said.
However, while the event is postponed, it is not canceled. Those who wish to attend can visit limestonesheriffrodeo.com for information and tickets. Tickets are $10 per child and $15 per adult.
Funds raised by the rodeo are used to secure training and equipment for the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, according to the rodeo website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.