Equality Shoals is hosting a candlelight vigil today as part of a larger nationwide effort calling for an end to immigration detention camps at the border of Texas and Mexico.
"Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Detention Camps" will run from 8–9 p.m. at Wilson Park on East Tombigbee Street in Florence. Those interested in carpooling from Athens should email elayne.shelton@gmail.com or call 256-777-3812.
Equality Shoals will also be collecting money for RAICES, a nonprofit organization providing legal services for immigrants and refugees. Donations may also be made by visiting raicestexas.org/donate.
