An alleged rapist caught on a 911 call, a gas station owner accused of chasing and shooting at a customer and a teenager who authorities say confessed to abusing a younger relative are just a few of the more than 80 individuals recently indicted by a Limestone County grand jury.
The list was released Friday by the Limestone County Circuit Court Clerk's office. Among those on the first page is 59-year-old Mark Anthony Craig of Athens, who was arrested in December 2020 on a charge of first-degree rape.
According to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, the victim told investigators "Craig woke her up and demanded that she have sex with him or leave." When the victim tried to leave, Craig began punching and choking her, then raping her.
The victim called 911 during the attack, and when Craig realized this, he stopped and demanded she get out of the home, according to LCSO.
Pump and chase
An Athens gas station owner received an early birthday present this year — an indictment on one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, stemming from a chase in October 2020.
LCSO deputies responded to a call around 8:30 a.m. involving a chase eastbound on U.S. 72 near West Washington Street. The driver of the pursuing vehicle was reportedly ramming the victim's vehicle and firing shots at it as they entered the Athens city limits.
Athens Police spoke with the victim at U.S. 72 and Hine Street, where they noted damage to the rear of the victim's truck, including a bullet hole. The victim said they had been chased from S&Z Grocery on U.S. 72.
When LCSO deputies spoke with 64-year-old Phillip Wayne Stewart, owner of S&Z, they noted his vehicle had front-end damage. According to LCSO Deputy Stephen Young, Stewart said he started the chase because the victim stole gas from the business, but as of his arrest in October, investigators had not verified the theft claim.
Family accused
Nearly a year after the victim reported the assault to authorities, an Elkmont teenager has been indicted on one count of first-degree sodomy.
Young said investigators learned of the abuse in Feb. 19, 2020. The victim, who was under the age of 12, disclosed during an interview that they were abused by Clyde Norman Reneau, a relative.
Reneau, who was 16 at the time, admitted to the abuse during a subsequent interview, according to LCSO. Because the charge of first-degree sodomy is a Class A felony, Reneau is being tried as an adult.
Drugs
The following individuals were also indicted on drug or similar charges: Rebecca Marie Bankhead, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Tommie Gene Battles, unlawful possession with intent to distribute; Jacob Thomas Beam, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Samuel Bruce Bentley, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Christian White Brown, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Jeremy Roy Cameron, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Jessica Nicole Dugger, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Carry Ray Dunkerson, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Ricky Lee Haggermaker, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Alex Lee Hancock, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Stephen Dewayne Harbin, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Donna M Heist, chemical endangerment of a child; Billy Wade Jackson Jr., possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Keshia Dawn McKeown, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Charles Thomas Miller, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Cierra Shianna Miller, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute; Larissa Marie Nall, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Ryan Darnell Owens, trafficking marijuana; Donald Dee Parmley Jr., possession/receipt of a controlled substance; William Blake Plemons, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Paul Alan Pugh, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Joshua Cody Reliford, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Bradley Michael Rouse, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Dustin Shane Sadler, criminal solicitation (methamphetamine); Joseph Wayne Skipworth, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Alex Martin Smith, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Keontey S Staten, trafficking marijuana; Abigail S Vandermarkt, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Michelle Louise Vaughn, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Chasity Nicole Vinson, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Benjamin Brant West, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Jeffery Joe Wilburn, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Bobbie Kay Willard, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Jason Eric Williams, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Zachary Austin Wilson, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Leonard Yarbrough Jr., possession/receipt of a controlled substance; David Bradford Young, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; and James Donny Young, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Thefts
The following individuals were indicted on theft or related charges: Gary Dale Amerson, first-degree receiving stolen property; Eliza Leigh Bass, second-degree burglary; James Clyde Brinkley Jr., first-degree receiving stolen property; Corey Michael Burnside, first-degree theft of property; Harold Richard Canada, first-degree receiving stolen property; Cody Edward Dempsey, third-degree burglary; Wesley William Dempsey, third-degree burglary; Alexia Clair Devaney, first-degree receiving stolen property; Leah Megan Eastup, first-degree theft of property and obstruction of justice; Castle Kameron Gately, first-degree receiving stolen property; Jessica Lynn Hansen, third-degree burglary; Jeremy Phillip Harrell, breaking/entering a vehicle; Bradley Preston Hovis, breaking/entering a vehicle; Trenton Lamar Hoyt, third-degree burglary; Steven Matthew McKelvey, possession of a forged instrument; Brandon Shane Mitchell, breaking/entering a vehicle; Matthew Scott Munden, third-degree burglary; Catherine Paige Smith, third-degree burglary; Larry Sneath, first-degree theft of property; Jamey Ray Thompson, third-degree theft of property; Kendrick Neil Vincent, third-degree theft of property and second-degree theft of property; Steven Eugene Weaver, first-degree receiving stolen property; Preston R White, third-degree burglary; Mark Waymond Wilson, first-degree receiving stolen property; Joseph Taylor Wise, third-degree burglary; and Gregory Walden Zeitner, first-degree theft of property.
Violence
The following individuals were indicted on charges involving physical harm to another human: Jordan Bean Carroll, domestic violence (strangulation or suffocation); Maria Lizbeth Chaves, second-degree assault; Kelly Marie Hogue, third-degree domestic violence (assault); Shanique D Martindale, second-degree domestic violence (assault); Malik Lamont Rhodes, second-degree rape; Ricky Glenn Stanford, first-degree assault; and Jarmal Shukur Townsend, second-degree assault.
Others
The following individuals were also indicted: Kimberly J Cardenas, first-degree cruelty to a dog or cat; Jason Allen Hargrove, promotion of prison contraband; Telly Savalas Jacobs, violation of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act; and Eric John Vandermarkt, possession of an altered firearm.
