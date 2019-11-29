Now that the Christmas shopping season is fully underway state and local officials are urging Limestone residents to shop local this year.
Black Friday may bring lines of shoppers waiting outside locked doors, but Limestone's business leaders say Small Business Saturday is no less important.
“By supporting our local businesses, you make the biggest impact because they employ local people, sponsor school activities and they're involved in community projects,” said Jennifer Williamson, president of the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce. “Before you make the drive somewhere else, remember we have a lot of the same things locally. It's more convenient, and you're keeping your tax dollars in our community.”
The Chamber and Athens Main Street hosted the annual Christmas Open House last weekend, and both Williamson and Tere Richardson, executive director of Athens Main Street, said they were pleased with the turnout. Richardson said the feedback she's received from local businesses was also positive.
“The rain and wind dampened spirits a little Saturday, but Sunday was beautiful and the crowds were back and enjoyed the activities,” she said. “The shops were full Sunday and Saturday.”
Like Williamson, Richardson urges shoppers to patronize downtown shops this weekend and to participate in Small Business Saturday. In addition to keeping revenue local, Richardson said small business owners play a vital role in the community.
“They are our neighbors, friends and they're the people who support our local ball teams and local charities,” Richardson said. “We have unique items here just like people outside our area, so come downtown and support your neighbors. Plus, we don't have the hustle and bustle of Huntsville and Decatur traffic.”
Tammy Raney, owner of Tammy's Fine Jewelry on The Square, said the store would offer 20% off on Saturday as a way of celebrating Small Business Saturday.
“It's important to support our local businesses so they can grow,” she said, adding she's always preferred to shop local. “We're just hometown folks who want to make your shopping experience a pleasure.”
As of 2018, there were 30.2 million small businesses in the United States, and 65 percent of new net jobs over the past two decades were created by small businesses, according to the United States Small Business Administration. In Alabama, 99.4 percent of businesses are small businesses, and they employ 48.1 percent of the private workforce.
“Small businesses continue to serve as the backbone of Alabama’s economy, as well as a staple of the character and charm that make our state so special to call home,” said Gov. Kay Ivey, who signed a Small Business Saturday proclamation this week.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of Small Business Saturday, which is traditionally held as the holiday shopping season unofficially kicks off the Saturday following Thanksgiving.
Citing an American Express study, Rosemary Elebash, director of the National Federation of Independent Business in Alabama, said 67% of every dollar spent stays in the community when someone shops local. She said the same study found 96% of people surveyed by American Express and NFIB said Small Business Saturday made them want to shop at small businesses the rest of the year.
“When you support locally owned businesses, you invest in your community with job creation and support for local charities and schools,” Elebash said.
