Athens Police are working to piece together what led to a pickup truck being found with multiple bullet holes but no driver at a convenience store on U.S. 72.
APD received reports of shots fired at the intersection of U.S. 72 and Hine Street around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday. Capt. Trevor Harris said when officers arrived, they found a white Ford F-150 in the Marathon parking lot with numerous bullet holes in it, "but the driver was not on scene."
It's still unclear whether the driver is a victim or suspect in the shooting, in which Harris said as many as 30 high-velocity rifle rounds were fired.
"Fortunately, no injures were reported," Harris said. "Detectives conducted several interviews last night and continue to chase leads (today)."
He said the department was receiving calls and emails until at least midnight last night, and they were still receiving tips throughout today.
Robbery
Before APD could finish wrapping up their initial investigation into the shooting, another call came in about a robbery at Southwind Apartments, about a mile away. A Decatur man reported he was sitting in his car in the complex's parking lot when a male suspect robbed him at gunpoint.
"The male suspect took an undisclosed quantity of cash from the victim, then fled on foot," Harris said.
Detectives are following leads for this case as they continue to investigate the shooting, but they do not believe the two are related, he said. Anyone with information related to either case is encouraged to call 256-233-8700 or 256-233-6808. They can also visit bit.ly/APDTipForm to submit tips online.
