From left, Limestone County Career Technical Center instructor Lauren Graham and students Allie Moore, Anna Whitfield, Bailey Speers and Alyssa Stanford join Leo the calf outside Athens High School. Graham was at the school Tuesday and Wednesday to try to recruit students for a new Advanced Agriscience course being offered at the LCCTC. Some AHS students had already expressed interest in signing up for the class, and she was hopeful others would follow. Those with questions about the class may contact Graham at lauren.graham@lcsk12.org or call the LCCTC at 256-233-6463.