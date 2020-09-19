Limestone County Churches Involved has teamed up with ShowerUp to provide warm showers, hygiene kits and more to those in need in Athens.
The mobile shower units will be available 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 26, next to LCCI at 201 N. Jefferson St. Guests will have their own private shower room complete with hot water, towels, washcloths, soap and shampoo. Volunteers have also stepped up to cut hair during the event.
Even state legislators got in on supporting the cause, with state Rep. Danny Crawford, R-Athens, presenting $1,000 in TVA-in-lieu-of-tax funds to offset event costs.
"Any time you can help someone who's less fortunate, that's an opportunity to also show love and compassion and maybe some spiritual guidance," Crawford said. "You never know what all could help. If we're able to show that Athens and Limestone County loves everybody and do something for the less fortunate, that's a no-brainer for me."
ShowerUp describes itself as a Christian organization aimed at building relationships, restoring hope and dignity, and showing the love of God with those in need by providing shower services and personal care. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, ShowerUp recently expanded to include regular operations in Huntsville.
Ida Terry, who worked with LCCI to bring ShowerUp to Athens, said the organization doesn't just give showers — it gives grace, love and hope.
